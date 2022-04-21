Hong Kong’s tough social-distancing rules in the first quarter of the year pushed the unemployment rate to 5 per cent in the three months ending in March. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s jobless rate rises to 9-month high of 5 per cent as social-distancing curbs put job market under ‘severe pressure’
- Rolling three-month figure from January to March up 0.5 percentage points amid city’s tough social-distancing restrictions, with 26,900 more people losing their jobs
- Labour chief Law Chi-kwong says he hopes various relief measures will help boost affected sectors
