Customers dine at London Restaurant in Mong Kok on Thursday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus Hong Kong: easing of social-distancing curbs boosts business for restaurants starved of customers

  • One industry association reports 10 per cent increase in business for breakfast and lunch as residents take advantage of relaxed rules
  • But many operators expect a better gauge of their fortunes to come on the weekend

Topic |   Hong Kong social distancing
Cannix Yau
Updated: 6:44pm, 21 Apr, 2022

