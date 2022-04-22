The flat on offer is located in Zhongshan, Guangdong province. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Developer dangles another free flat to encourage young Hongkongers to build careers, maximise potential in Greater Bay Area

  • Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation, Sino Group’s philanthropic arm, to give away a 1,100 sq ft flat in Zhongshan worth HK$2.5 million via a raffle for city’s youth
  • Lucky draw aims to encourage young people to capitalise on opportunities in the bay area, says Daryl Ng, deputy chairman of Sino Group

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 8:00am, 22 Apr, 2022

