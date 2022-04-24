The expatriate exodus began when city authorities announced they might impose a citywide lockdown and roll out mass testing in March. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
The expatriate exodus began when city authorities announced they might impose a citywide lockdown and roll out mass testing in March. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

They are coming back: Hong Kong expatriates who left as Covid-19 infections shot up make plans to return

  • With infections falling and pandemic restrictions easing, some who left hope to be back by summer
  • Many families left in February, spooked by case of British mum separated from baby with Covid-19

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 9:00am, 24 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The expatriate exodus began when city authorities announced they might impose a citywide lockdown and roll out mass testing in March. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
The expatriate exodus began when city authorities announced they might impose a citywide lockdown and roll out mass testing in March. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE