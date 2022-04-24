The expatriate exodus began when city authorities announced they might impose a citywide lockdown and roll out mass testing in March. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
They are coming back: Hong Kong expatriates who left as Covid-19 infections shot up make plans to return
- With infections falling and pandemic restrictions easing, some who left hope to be back by summer
- Many families left in February, spooked by case of British mum separated from baby with Covid-19
Topic | Hong Kong economy
The expatriate exodus began when city authorities announced they might impose a citywide lockdown and roll out mass testing in March. Photo: Xiaomei Chen