An inter-city through train run by the MTR. Photo: Handout
‘End of an era’ for Hong Kong MTR’s cross-border through-train services with Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai
- Falling demand and strong competition from other modes of transport, especially high-speed rail link, signal end of service after more than 110 years of operation
- Rail giant has not confirmed news of termination from sources, but says headcount will be transferred to other positions and stations
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
An inter-city through train run by the MTR. Photo: Handout