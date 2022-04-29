An inter-city through train run by the MTR. Photo: Handout
‘End of an era’ for Hong Kong MTR’s cross-border through-train services with Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai

  • Falling demand and strong competition from other modes of transport, especially high-speed rail link, signal end of service after more than 110 years of operation
  • Rail giant has not confirmed news of termination from sources, but says headcount will be transferred to other positions and stations

Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Denise Tsang
Updated: 10:15am, 29 Apr, 2022

