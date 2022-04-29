Hong Kong will ease Covid-19 curbs on aircrew from May 1. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to ‘ease quarantine period for passenger aircrew to 3 days from May 1’, provide more hotel rooms for isolation purposes
- Compulsory quarantine period for passenger flight crews to be shortened to three days at a designated hotel plus 11 days of medical surveillance
- Cargo crew to be exempt from quarantine and undergo 14 days of medical surveillance, electronic wristbands no longer required
Hong Kong will ease Covid-19 curbs on aircrew from May 1. Photo: May Tse