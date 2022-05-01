From May 1, non-resident visitors will be allowed to fly into Hong Kong, but travellers are still deterred by quarantine and the risk of flight cancellations. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Too hard to visit Hong Kong: pandemic rules eased, but business travellers put off by quarantine, risk of cancelled flights

  • Business leaders warn that city risks losing out to rivals opening up and moving on from pandemic
  • Most business travellers prefer short trips, so spending seven days in quarantine a major turn-off

Laura WestbrookDenise Tsang
Laura Westbrook and Denise Tsang

Updated: 8:00am, 1 May, 2022

From May 1, non-resident visitors will be allowed to fly into Hong Kong, but travellers are still deterred by quarantine and the risk of flight cancellations. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
