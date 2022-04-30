Hong Kong’s unemployment rate climbed from 4.5 per cent for the December to February period to 5 per cent for the three months to March. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong jobless rate to worsen slightly before it improves in March to May period, labour chief says

  • Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong says city has passed peak of unemployment, with March’s jobless rate better than February’s
  • Law predicts April’s unemployment rate to be worse than that of January, but says situation will improve as long as health crisis remains under control

Fiona Sun
Updated: 4:41pm, 30 Apr, 2022

