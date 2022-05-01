Bank of China’s BOC Pay and HSBC’s PayMe will join the second phase of Hong Kong’s consumption voucher scheme. Photo: Dickson Lee
Second batch of consumption vouchers likely to be disbursed in summer holidays, Hong Kong’s finance chief says
- Bank of China’s BOC Pay and HSBC’s PayMe to join second phase of scheme, says Financial Secretary Paul Chan
- Eligible residents will receive HK$5,000 under the latest phase
Topic | Hong Kong economy
