Legco has been dominated by pro-establishment lawmakers since last year’s election under a sweeping political overhaul by Beijing. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Carrie Lam urges Hong Kong lawmakers to pass overdue labour bill to scrap MPF offsetting mechanism, citing ‘unexpected’ Legco hindrance

  • She says the legislation has been discussed for more than a decade and officials had proactively attended sessions to answer queries
  • Outgoing chief executive says there is still enough time in the two months left for her administration to fulfil election vow

Topic |   Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
Chris LauLilian Cheng
Chris Lau and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 2:59pm, 3 May, 2022

