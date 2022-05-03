Legco has been dominated by pro-establishment lawmakers since last year’s election under a sweeping political overhaul by Beijing. Photo: Felix Wong
Carrie Lam urges Hong Kong lawmakers to pass overdue labour bill to scrap MPF offsetting mechanism, citing ‘unexpected’ Legco hindrance
- She says the legislation has been discussed for more than a decade and officials had proactively attended sessions to answer queries
- Outgoing chief executive says there is still enough time in the two months left for her administration to fulfil election vow
Topic | Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
