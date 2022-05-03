Hong Kong’s economic performance during the first quarter of 2022 has suffered as a result of the fifth coronavirus wave and the recent outbreak in mainland China. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong economy records worse than expected 4 per cent contraction in first quarter
- Contraction of Hong Kong’s gross domestic product in first quarter of 2022 reverses year-on-year growth reported for 2021
- Government spokesman says ‘wide range of economic activities’ hit hard by fifth coronavirus wave, anti-epidemic measures
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong’s economic performance during the first quarter of 2022 has suffered as a result of the fifth coronavirus wave and the recent outbreak in mainland China. Photo: Nora Tam