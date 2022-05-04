Restaurants are likely to experience a surge in business over the coming weekend as the governments is set to further relax dining restrictions on Thursday. Photo: May Tse
Restaurants are likely to experience a surge in business over the coming weekend as the governments is set to further relax dining restrictions on Thursday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Business boom predicted for Hong Kong restaurants with city set to relax dining restrictions ahead of Mother’s Day

  • Dining industry leader says business this weekend could allow eateries to regain 70 per cent of commercial activity from pre-pandemic period
  • Cinemas also set to benefit from increased capacity after May 19, as trade association says relaxed curbs will help cover business expenses

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 8:16am, 4 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Restaurants are likely to experience a surge in business over the coming weekend as the governments is set to further relax dining restrictions on Thursday. Photo: May Tse
Restaurants are likely to experience a surge in business over the coming weekend as the governments is set to further relax dining restrictions on Thursday. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE