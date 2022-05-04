Restaurants are likely to experience a surge in business over the coming weekend as the governments is set to further relax dining restrictions on Thursday. Photo: May Tse
Business boom predicted for Hong Kong restaurants with city set to relax dining restrictions ahead of Mother’s Day
- Dining industry leader says business this weekend could allow eateries to regain 70 per cent of commercial activity from pre-pandemic period
- Cinemas also set to benefit from increased capacity after May 19, as trade association says relaxed curbs will help cover business expenses
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Restaurants are likely to experience a surge in business over the coming weekend as the governments is set to further relax dining restrictions on Thursday. Photo: May Tse