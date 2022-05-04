Developers say high property prices have forced them to build small so as to make homes affordable to more buyers. Photo: Dickson Lee
Developers say high property prices have forced them to build small so as to make homes affordable to more buyers. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Explainer |
What is the minimum size rule for Hong Kong flats and how will it affect home prices and supply?

  • The 280 sq ft minimum size requirement aims to ‘strike a balance’ between regulating the market and giving developers flexibility, says development chief Michael Wong
  • Smaller units with size restrictions could cost more, push first-time homebuyers towards nano flats, analysts say

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Edith Lin

Updated: 10:29am, 4 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Developers say high property prices have forced them to build small so as to make homes affordable to more buyers. Photo: Dickson Lee
Developers say high property prices have forced them to build small so as to make homes affordable to more buyers. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE