Hong Kong’s economic recovery faces challenges after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Thursday, analysts have warned. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s economic recovery faces challenges after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Thursday, analysts have warned. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s economic recovery, consumer spending could suffer as base lending rate rises by the most in 22 years, analysts warn

  • Finance chief Paul Chan says trend of rate hikes for rest of the year could reach cumulative increase of 2.5 per cent or more
  • Hongkongers who borrowed for mortgages may be exposed to higher payments and spending power could be curtailed, economists say

Laura WestbrookDenise Tsang
Laura Westbrook and Denise Tsang

Updated: 8:00am, 6 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s economic recovery faces challenges after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Thursday, analysts have warned. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s economic recovery faces challenges after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Thursday, analysts have warned. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE