Hong Kong’s finance chief warns the city will have to downgrade its growth forecast for 2022. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s finance chief warns the city will have to downgrade its growth forecast for 2022. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong to ‘inevitably’ cut growth forecast for 2022, finance chief warns

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan points to likelihood of further US rate rises and sluggish recovery of domestic market
  • Homebuyers could be among those bearing brunt of higher interest rates, he says

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 5:37pm, 8 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s finance chief warns the city will have to downgrade its growth forecast for 2022. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s finance chief warns the city will have to downgrade its growth forecast for 2022. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE