Travellers arrive at Singapore’s Changi Airport. Visitors are flocking to the quarantine-free city state. Photo: AFP
A tale of two airports: only a trickle of travellers into Hong Kong while crowds return to no-quarantine Singapore
- Only 512 visitor arrivals at Hong Kong airport from May 1 to May 7 as travellers are still put off by strict rules
- Compulsory hotel quarantine the main disincentive, sudden airline route bans ‘a nightmare’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Travellers arrive at Singapore’s Changi Airport. Visitors are flocking to the quarantine-free city state. Photo: AFP