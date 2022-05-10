Chief Executive Carrie Lam in January said a fare rise was necessary to enhance the service quality and safety of taxis. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Get ready to pay at least HK$3 more per taxi ride in Hong Kong this summer

  • Executive Council approves first taxi fare increase since February 2017
  • Residents will also pay more for each jump in incremental charges for first-tier and second-tier distance travelled

Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 6:01pm, 10 May, 2022

