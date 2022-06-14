Secretary for Financial Services Rafael Hui Si-yan, Financial Secretary Donald Tsang and Monetary Authority chief Joseph Yam announce the intervention which moved the index up 8.5 per cent. Photo: Dustin Shum
August 14, 1998: ‘Billions spent to prop up shares’ - Hong Kong fights back amid financial crisis
- Tsang intervenes to defend dollar
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Secretary for Financial Services Rafael Hui Si-yan, Financial Secretary Donald Tsang and Monetary Authority chief Joseph Yam announce the intervention which moved the index up 8.5 per cent. Photo: Dustin Shum