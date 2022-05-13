The economic outlook for Hong Kong is gloomy. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong downgrades economic forecast for 2022 after first-quarter GDP shrinks worse-than-expected 4 per cent
- Government downgrades its full-year forecast for economic growth to 1-2 per cent for 2022
- Combined effects of slower global demand, disruptions in cross-border trade and the pandemic took their toll on city, government economist says
