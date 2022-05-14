Controversy over the use of houseboats as guest houses was ignited this week when authorities were accused of not doing enough to stop the ‘rampant illegal business’. Photo: Felix Wong
Leisure craft or floating hotels? Hong Kong hoteliers accuse authorities of inaction over ‘rampant illegal use of boats’
- ‘Open secret’ that some boats moored at typhoon shelters are being rented out to overnight guests
- There have been 27 prosecutions in five years, including eight over boats used as guest houses
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Controversy over the use of houseboats as guest houses was ignited this week when authorities were accused of not doing enough to stop the ‘rampant illegal business’. Photo: Felix Wong