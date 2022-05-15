Financial Secretary Paul Chan says Hong Kong’s unemployment rate is likely to worsen. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Expect jobless rate to worsen in Hong Kong, finance chief warns, while also cautioning against excessive pessimism
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan says government to reveal latest unemployment rate covering February to April this week
- But jobless rate expected to top out and gradually improve as long as pandemic continues to stabilise, he predicts
