Financial Secretary Paul Chan says Hong Kong’s unemployment rate is likely to worsen. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Expect jobless rate to worsen in Hong Kong, finance chief warns, while also cautioning against excessive pessimism

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan says government to reveal latest unemployment rate covering February to April this week
  • But jobless rate expected to top out and gradually improve as long as pandemic continues to stabilise, he predicts

Sammy Heung
Updated: 9:35pm, 15 May, 2022

