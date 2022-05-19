Under eased social-distancing curbs, bars are allowed to operate until 2am with up to four people per table. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hongkongers make plans to visit bars, karaoke lounges as Covid-19 curbs are further eased, but companies worry about staff shortages

  • City has pressed ahead with its second stage of eased restrictions, allowing bars, party rooms, karaoke lounges, mahjong parlours and more venues to open
  • Ben Leung, charter president of the Licensed Bar and Club Association of Hong Kong, says industry faces difficulties in hiring workers ahead of reopening

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 11:22am, 19 May, 2022

