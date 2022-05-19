Closed retail shops in Mong Kok during the city’s fifth Covid-19 wave earlier this year. Photo; Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s jobless rate rises to 12-month high of 5.4 per cent as social-distancing curbs hit businesses hard amid fifth Covid-19 wave
- Rolling three-month figure from February to April up 0.4 percentage points, with about 206,100 people out of work
- Labour chief Law Chi-kwong says job market should see improvement in coming months as health crisis eases and social-distancing curbs are relaxed
