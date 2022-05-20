Civil servants at the Hong Kong government headquarters in Admiralty. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s civil servants are in line for record pay rise. Is it time to revamp how salary increases are determined?

  • Human resources experts, bosses of small businesses say current formula places too much emphasis on private sector pay trends, does not reflect true job market situation
  • However, it is ‘not unfair’ for civil servants to have a more generous salary increase this time after having their pay frozen in past two years, others say

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 8:31am, 20 May, 2022

