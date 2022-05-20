A source has revealed that the second batch of e-vouchers from this year’s scheme could be distributed in July. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hongkongers ‘set to receive second batch of HK$5,000 consumption vouchers in July’
- Source says authorities planning to launch registration for second batch of consumption vouchers in mid-June
- Government in discussion with payment platforms about splitting e-vouchers into two instalments of HK$3,000 and HK$2,000, insider adds
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A source has revealed that the second batch of e-vouchers from this year’s scheme could be distributed in July. Photo: Yik Yeung-man