Members of the Executive Council have raised concerns about a suggested record pay rise for senior civil servants. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Top advisers to Hong Kong’s leader express shock, disbelief over proposal for senior civil servants to receive record pay rise

  • Executive councillor Regina Ip says residents will find proposal hard to accept as more than 200,000 people had lost their jobs or were underemployed
  • Decision could be left up to next government as another top adviser says matter unlikely to be discussed by current Executive Council before term ends on June 30

Leung Pak-hei
Leung Pak-hei and William Yiu

Updated: 6:22pm, 21 May, 2022

