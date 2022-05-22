The arrivals hall at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong should reopen to foreign countries first, chief of leading business chamber in city urges government

  • Betty Yuen, new chairwoman of Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, says clear road map on travel resumption with mainland China, other places needed
  • Yuen also suggests ‘closed-loop’ arrangement to allow businessmen to visit facilities on the mainland with point-to-point transport to minimise infection risks

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 2:59pm, 22 May, 2022

