The arrivals hall at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong should reopen to foreign countries first, chief of leading business chamber in city urges government
- Betty Yuen, new chairwoman of Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, says clear road map on travel resumption with mainland China, other places needed
- Yuen also suggests ‘closed-loop’ arrangement to allow businessmen to visit facilities on the mainland with point-to-point transport to minimise infection risks
