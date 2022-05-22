The Urban Renewal Authority plans to supply 22,000 flats in Hong Kong over the next 5 years. Photo: Martin Chan
Urban Renewal Authority to supply 22,000 flats in Hong Kong over next 5 years, costing HK$120 billion, but warns of potential cash crunch

  • Urban Renewal Authority managing director Wai Chi-sing says in blog post entire slate of projects to cover more than 200,000 square metres
  • Wai warns authority needs to launch redevelopment projects quickly otherwise it could suffer negative cash flow of more than HK$15 billion

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 5:46pm, 22 May, 2022

