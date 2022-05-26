Hong Kong’s flagship carrier Cathay Pacific is set to re-hire hundreds of cabin crew ahead of a recovery of global aviation. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Cathay Pacific to rehire hundreds of cabin crew ahead of ‘recovery in Hong Kong and global aviation’

  • Airline invites former staff to send priority application in email seen by Post on Wednesday
  • Cathay Pacific spokeswoman says company reviewing staffing requirements and planning for recovery in Hong Kong and global aviation.

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 8:00am, 26 May, 2022

