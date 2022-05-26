Japan could grant travel exemptions to tourists from Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Japan could grant travel exemptions to tourists from Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Tourism
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: no quarantine and tests for Hongkongers flying into Japan? Country said to be considering exemptions in tourism push

  • Source says Japan is looking to place Hong Kong on its ‘blue’ list, which will grant travel exemptions to tourists from the city
  • But Hong Kong tourism leaders warn measure will have limited impact if city maintains quarantine requirement, Japan refuses to recognise Sinovac jab

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 10:14am, 26 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan could grant travel exemptions to tourists from Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Japan could grant travel exemptions to tourists from Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE