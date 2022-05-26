The number of Hongkongers applying for a new pathway to British citizenship jumped 25 per cent in the first quarter of this year. Photo: Xinhua
Number of Hongkongers applying for BN(O) scheme rises 25 per cent in first quarter of 2022, likely from families applying before new school year

  • Some 123,400 Hongkongers have applied for pathway to British citizenship since January 31 last year, with 92 per cent of them successful
  • Canada, Australia have offered alternative routes, but immigration experts say BN(O) and Canadian programmes will remain most popular

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 11:55pm, 26 May, 2022

