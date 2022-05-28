Hong Kong’s food trucks have signed a new contract with the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s food trucks get new lease of life after timely deal with city’s arts hub
- West Kowloon Cultural District Authority says it will allow vendors involved in Food Truck Pilot Scheme to continue operating at designated spots within its Art Park
- ‘We finally have the thing that we kept demanding and appealing for,’ says Butchers Truck manager Leo Choi
