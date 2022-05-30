A concern group has urged the government to raise Hong Kong’s minimum wage to at least HK$50 per hour. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong NGO urges government to raise minimum wage, calls for annual review to keep up with inflation
- Consumer price index has soared close to 40 per cent in the past 12 years, according to Society for Community Organisation
- Ng Wai-tung says current practice of reviewing base pay once every two years was too favourable to management
