A concern group has urged the government to raise Hong Kong’s minimum wage to at least HK$50 per hour. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong NGO urges government to raise minimum wage, calls for annual review to keep up with inflation

  • Consumer price index has soared close to 40 per cent in the past 12 years, according to Society for Community Organisation
  • Ng Wai-tung says current practice of reviewing base pay once every two years was too favourable to management

Leung Pak-hei
Leung Pak-hei

Updated: 7:15am, 30 May, 2022

