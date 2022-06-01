Hong Kong’s minimum wage was left unchanged at HK$37.50 in 2021 when it was last reviewed. Photo: Dickson Lee
Should Hong Kong raise its minimum wage and review it annually to keep up with inflation?
- City’s minimum wage was left unchanged at HK$37.50 in 2021 when it was last reviewed
- Concern groups call on authorities to increase amount to match rising inflation and cost of living
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Hong Kong’s minimum wage was left unchanged at HK$37.50 in 2021 when it was last reviewed. Photo: Dickson Lee