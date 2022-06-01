The number of Hong Kong residents paying salaries tax has dropped by 4 per cent, from 1.9 million to 1.8 million. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s tax revenue rises by 14 per cent to hit record HK$378.5 billion

  • Increase is despite fewer people paying salaries tax and corporations earning less
  • Tax revenue for 2022-23 also projected to rise by 3 per cent to reach HK$390 billion

Edith Lin

Updated: 7:52pm, 1 Jun, 2022

