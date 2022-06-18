The view from Lok Ma Chau in Hong Kong. In the distance is the neighbouring city of Shenzhen. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong vs Shenzhen: a technology tale of 2 cities, and a game of catch-up

  • Shenzhen’s economy surpassed Hong Kong’s for the first time in 2018 on the back of its rising status as the country’s technology hub
  • Analysts note Hong Kong needs to lean on its established research institutions and status as a place to raise capital

Laura Westbrook and Iris Deng

Updated: 8:00am, 18 Jun, 2022

