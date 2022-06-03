Dominant gas supplier Towngas said it is planning to raise its basic tariff to 27.2 cents per megajoule starting from August 1. Photo: Martin Chan
Dominant gas supplier Towngas said it is planning to raise its basic tariff to 27.2 cents per megajoule starting from August 1. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong residents to pay more for gas from August, after Towngas announces first tariff hike in three years

  • Towngas is raising its basic tariff by 4.4 per cent, but most domestic households are not expected to fork out more than an extra HK$10 (US$1.27) per month
  • This is first hike since August 2019, after Towngas held back on increases as expected last year because of the pandemic

Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 12:55am, 3 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Dominant gas supplier Towngas said it is planning to raise its basic tariff to 27.2 cents per megajoule starting from August 1. Photo: Martin Chan
Dominant gas supplier Towngas said it is planning to raise its basic tariff to 27.2 cents per megajoule starting from August 1. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE