Sha Tau Kok Pier. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong frontier town grants tourists limited access in pilot scheme as city’s leader officiates opening of local pier

  • Sha Tau Kok, one of last settlements to form part of regulated border zone established in 1951, allows tourists to apply for permits to access select areas
  • City leader Carrie Lam attends launch of frontier town’s new pier, which will ensure quick access to historic Hakka village

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 11:34am, 3 Jun, 2022

