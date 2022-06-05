The Starbucks branch at Time Square in Causeway Bay. Photo: Edmond So
exclusive | No cash for coffee? Hong Kong Starbucks in electronic payment-only drive, as industry group slams move as ‘unreasonable’ and consumer watchdog urges transaction choices

  • City’s largest coffee chain already has seven outlets under cashless scheme since February, with another eight to follow in June
  • Monetary Authority says merchants have the right to dictate mode of payment, but Consumer Council calls for clarity and more choices

Cannix Yau
Updated: 12:00pm, 5 Jun, 2022

