Hong Kong’s famed Jumbo Floating Restaurant. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘How can I bear to let it go?’ As struggling Jumbo Floating Restaurant prepares to exit city, Hongkongers hope for ‘white knights’ to save sinking ship
- Sampan operator Thomas Lai says landmark has helped boost Hong Kong’s economy and provide ‘distinctive experience’ for tourists in search of something different
- Jumbo had been a ‘must-see’ attraction for tourists, says veteran tour guide Choi Pat-tai, urging authorities to use any means to conserve it
