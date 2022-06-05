Hong Kong’s famed Jumbo Floating Restaurant. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

‘How can I bear to let it go?’ As struggling Jumbo Floating Restaurant prepares to exit city, Hongkongers hope for ‘white knights’ to save sinking ship

  • Sampan operator Thomas Lai says landmark has helped boost Hong Kong’s economy and provide ‘distinctive experience’ for tourists in search of something different
  • Jumbo had been a ‘must-see’ attraction for tourists, says veteran tour guide Choi Pat-tai, urging authorities to use any means to conserve it

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 9:15am, 5 Jun, 2022

