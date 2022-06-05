Account-holders with Hang Seng, HSBC in Hong Kong were unable to access ATM and online services for a brief period on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
ATM, online banking services in Hong Kong resume for millions of HSBC, Hang Seng customers after brief disruption

  • Representatives from both banks apologise for inconvenience caused by technical issues, say all services have resumed
  • HSBC, Hang Seng customers say banking apps out of service at 11.30am on Sunday, while others had reported mixed success withdrawing cash from ATMs

Denise Tsang
Updated: 2:19pm, 5 Jun, 2022

