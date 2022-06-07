Hong Kong Palace Museum in West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Nora Tam
Ticket prices for Hong Kong Palace Museum to range from HK$50 to HK$120, with venue to open on July 2
- West Kowloon Cultural District Authority reveals museum will open as key part of celebrations for 25th anniversary of city’s handover
- Booking for tickets to start from June 14, with spots at venue limited to 7,000 per day
