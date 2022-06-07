Hong Kong Palace Museum in West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Palace Museum in West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Ticket prices for Hong Kong Palace Museum to range from HK$50 to HK$120, with venue to open on July 2

  • West Kowloon Cultural District Authority reveals museum will open as key part of celebrations for 25th anniversary of city’s handover
  • Booking for tickets to start from June 14, with spots at venue limited to 7,000 per day

Denise TsangHarvey Kong
Denise Tsang and Harvey Kong

Updated: 3:00pm, 7 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Palace Museum in West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Palace Museum in West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE