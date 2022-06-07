A closed Aji Ichiban outlet in Jordan. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong snack chain Aji Ichiban shuts all 20 retail outlets amid losses from lack of tourists during pandemic
- Company once operated over 100 shops at its peak in 2017, but pandemic forced it to reduce stable of stores to about 20 this year as number of tourists dwindled
- Hong Kong Department Stores and Commercial Staff General Union calls on government to take steps to revive tourism in city
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A closed Aji Ichiban outlet in Jordan. Photo: Jelly Tse