Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong snack chain Aji Ichiban shuts all 20 retail outlets amid losses from lack of tourists during pandemic

  • Company once operated over 100 shops at its peak in 2017, but pandemic forced it to reduce stable of stores to about 20 this year as number of tourists dwindled
  • Hong Kong Department Stores and Commercial Staff General Union calls on government to take steps to revive tourism in city

Cannix Yau
Updated: 6:43pm, 7 Jun, 2022

