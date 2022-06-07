Hong Kong has retained its title as the world’s most expensive city for expatriates to live in for the third year running. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong has retained its title as the world’s most expensive city for expatriates to live in for the third year running. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong remains world’s most expensive city for expats for third straight year, city becoming ‘less attractive’ than regional rivals

  • City’s high cost of living and tough coronavirus restrictions have made cities like Singapore and Dubai more attractive for expats, says firm behind rankings
  • Asia accounts for half of top 10 ranked; of the 15 most expensive cities globally, four are found in mainland China

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 8:18pm, 7 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has retained its title as the world’s most expensive city for expatriates to live in for the third year running. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong has retained its title as the world’s most expensive city for expatriates to live in for the third year running. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE