The MPF is a pension scheme for Hong Kong workers. Photo: Winson Wong
What is the MPF offsetting mechanism and why are workers happy the Hong Kong government is set to finally scrap it?

  • For decades, companies have been using workers’ retirement funds to cover severance and long-service payments
  • But the government is finally axing the mechanism, which means more money going to employees, while bosses will initially be supported by subsidies

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 4:42pm, 8 Jun, 2022

