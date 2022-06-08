The MPF is a pension scheme for Hong Kong workers. Photo: Winson Wong
Explainer |
What is the MPF offsetting mechanism and why are workers happy the Hong Kong government is set to finally scrap it?
- For decades, companies have been using workers’ retirement funds to cover severance and long-service payments
- But the government is finally axing the mechanism, which means more money going to employees, while bosses will initially be supported by subsidies
