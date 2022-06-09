The MPF scheme covers more than 2.8 million workers in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong passes long-awaited labour bill to scrap MPF offsetting mechanism, protecting workers’ pensions
- Move ends decade-long debate between bosses and unions, preventing employers from dipping into staff pensions to cover severance and long-service payments
- New legislation will come into force on a set date in 2025, with no retroactive effect
