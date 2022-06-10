The latest changes to Hong Kong’s MPF scheme means workers in the city have better retirement protection. Photo: Bloomberg
Law stopping Hong Kong bosses from raiding MPF funds to cover staff payment obligations is too little, too late, critics argue
- Legislature passes bill that will scrap offsetting mechanism under Mandatory Provident Fund in 2025
- Labour expert notes new protections will not bring much benefit to older workers, while business owner complains of extra financial burden
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The latest changes to Hong Kong’s MPF scheme means workers in the city have better retirement protection. Photo: Bloomberg