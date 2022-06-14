A second and final batch of HK$5,000 in consumption e-vouchers is set to be distributed from August 7. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Consumption vouchers: retailers, e-payment service providers offer promotions worth billions to entice Hongkongers ahead of roll-out
- Second and final batch of HK$5,000 in consumption e-vouchers set to be distributed from August 7
- Sun Hung Kai Properties to spend HK$10 million for promotional activities, while BOC Pay and AlipayHK to offer rewards to new joiners
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A second and final batch of HK$5,000 in consumption e-vouchers is set to be distributed from August 7. Photo: K. Y. Cheng