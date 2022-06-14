Beijing hopes to attract young Hongkongers to make Nansha, a district in Guangzhou city, their new home in a few years’ time. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing reveals blueprint for Nansha, with incentives that could draw young Hongkongers into calling the Guangzhou district home
- State Council unveils 26-point document, detailing areas like healthcare, employment, education and social welfare that could benefit Hongkongers
- Nansha earmarked as key development zone under Greater Bay Area project, aims to link Hong Kong, Macau and nine other cities into an integrated economic hub
