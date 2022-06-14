Beijing hopes to attract young Hongkongers to make Nansha, a district in Guangzhou city, their new home in a few years’ time. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing hopes to attract young Hongkongers to make Nansha, a district in Guangzhou city, their new home in a few years’ time. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Beijing reveals blueprint for Nansha, with incentives that could draw young Hongkongers into calling the Guangzhou district home

  • State Council unveils 26-point document, detailing areas like healthcare, employment, education and social welfare that could benefit Hongkongers
  • Nansha earmarked as key development zone under Greater Bay Area project, aims to link Hong Kong, Macau and nine other cities into an integrated economic hub

Tony CheungLilian Cheng
Tony Cheung and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 11:04pm, 14 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing hopes to attract young Hongkongers to make Nansha, a district in Guangzhou city, their new home in a few years’ time. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing hopes to attract young Hongkongers to make Nansha, a district in Guangzhou city, their new home in a few years’ time. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE