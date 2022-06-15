The Transport and Housing Bureau plans to introduce a congestion levy aimed at minimising toll differences at three cross-harbour tunnels. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong legislators question transport bureau’s proposal for congestion levy to ease traffic jams at cross-harbour tunnels
- Lawmaker Nelson Lam says he is not sure how levy will help reduce traffic as all tunnels are already overused, or approaching capacity during rush hour
- Bureau proposes three-tiered system including fee to target less efficient tunnel users such as private cars
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Transport and Housing Bureau plans to introduce a congestion levy aimed at minimising toll differences at three cross-harbour tunnels. Photo: K. Y. Cheng